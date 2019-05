Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, is reportedly a married man and father of four children.

According to TOOXLUSIVE the “Am I Yahoo Boy” crooner has a wife in the United Kingdom.

Concise News understands that two of the children are a set of twins.

While there has been no past record of the singer being involved in any criminal activities, it was recently reported that he had been a wanted criminal in the United Kingdom.