Training for a segment of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian Government, N-Power Build commenced on Monday in centres across some states of the federation, Concise News reports.

After three months of intensive training as service professionals, beneficiaries will get free tool and stipend. They will also undergo nine months of apprenticeship.

Good morning N-Power Build Beneficiaries, How is it going at your training centres? Do you have gist for us? pic.twitter.com/poYFozeEzE — N-Power (@npower_ng) May 22, 2019

Reacting to a tweet by the official account of N-Power, beneficiaries gave feedback about their training. The comments ranged from praise of the current administration to complaints of ‘no feeding allowance’ gotten during training.

Check out reactions below:

Training going well at nde/mdg/skills acquisition centre yola, but I don’t know why d training kit 4 catering not complete,but anyway we really appreciate thank you @npower_ng thank you @MBuhari and thank you @ProfOsinbajo — Hadiza Abba (@mamiemanal) May 22, 2019

Training is going successfully in Kebbi at GSTC Saminaka — Islam koko (@islamkoko_) May 22, 2019

Plz npower We hav an issue hire in kano state, our trainees they said lecture from 9 to 4….everyone is complain its too much ….plz u have to talk to them on this issue…secondly our feeding & transport allowenses has not been discuss to us by our coordinator — NAJIB A DANYARO (@najibadanyaro) May 22, 2019

Going well — Iorhagher Orseer (@2023_orseer) May 22, 2019

Training is moving fine, here in keffi branch. Our orientation is set to kick start today — Engr. Hassan O. (@OnotuHassan) May 22, 2019

Here in Jigawa Training is going successfully sir — Usman Mujaheed (@Mujaheed2k9) May 22, 2019

Feeding allowance was not been given to us — Nasiru Ishaq Dabai (@nasiru_ishaq) May 22, 2019

@futaCentre ….Nothing is happening yet at my centre — Temitope Ayeni (@_topiroh) May 22, 2019

Training on going in my center… I hope our stipend is coming this month also… pic.twitter.com/dFh5Vc8Qma — Abdulmalik Idris (@AbdulmalikIdr11) May 22, 2019

We from @Abiastategov say a big thank you to @npower_ng and National Directorate of Employment for this opportunity. Our training started this week. Our expectation is high! — Nwafor Odinaka (@NwaforOdinaka4) May 22, 2019

Yes, here in Damaturu best center we started our training on Monday — Muhammad Muhammad (@Moduaminam) May 22, 2019

And what do we have at the end of all this,we are yet to hear from the administrator concerning our cert,I even call my centre manager to ask about it,and was asking me why am I calling him,well the worldly life has an end and everyone will give account. — Usman Abubakar (@Useeam4Usman) May 22, 2019

Well is a good one because am a mechanic now,we still have hope,and I can say proudly that,because this programme I can dismantle and couple these three (3)engines Toyota,Mercedes and voxwergen. — Usman Abubakar (@Useeam4Usman) May 22, 2019