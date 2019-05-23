N-Power Build
Training for a segment of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian Government, N-Power Build commenced on Monday in centres across some states of the federation, Concise News reports.

After three months of intensive training as service professionals, beneficiaries will get free tool and stipend. They will also undergo nine months of apprenticeship.

Reacting to a tweet by the official account of N-Power, beneficiaries gave feedback about their training. The comments ranged from praise of the current administration to complaints of ‘no feeding allowance’ gotten during training.

Check out reactions below:

