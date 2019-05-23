Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says the anti-graft agency is not after musicians and entertainers in the country.

He made this known while speaking on Wednesday during an interactive session with artists, comedians, and On-Air-Personalities (OAP) at the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

Magu said the aim of the interactive session is to address the impression that the EFCC is after musicians in the country.

The EFCC boss also spoke about the ordeal of popular musician, Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, who was arrested by the EFCC in Lagos on his birthday, May 10.

Naija Marley who was arrested with Zlatan Ibile and three others was arraigned in court on an 11-count charge bothering on credit card fraud among others.

Apparently, Naira Marley has been remanded in the Ikoyi prison pending when the court will resume the hearing for his bail application on May 30.

While speaking, Magu said: “Let me use this opportunity to emphasize that we have no issues with any member of this very important sector of the country.

“I have said it in the past and I will also like to restate, that the EFCC does not go after any innocent person. Our mandate is to rid Nigeria of any form of economic and financial crimes, and internet fraud is not excluded.”

He further stressed that “there is always intelligence report that our officers get and investigate before effecting a warrant of arrest, and we don’t arrest innocent people”.

Magu confirmed that he had earlier in the year constituted a Task Team with the responsibility of getting rid of cybercrime from the Nigerian society. He noted that his move was prompted by the concern for the increasing cases of internet fraud.

“This Task Team has since swung into action, and the outcome of what you have is the increasing cases and report of EFCC operatives rounding up internet fraudsters across the country,” he added.