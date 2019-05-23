Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Thursday, May 23rd, 2019.

The 19th-anniversary celebration of the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) turned bloody on Wednesday when police opened fire on members of the movement.

Concise News reports that two members of the movement were reported killed while no fewer than 10 members of the movement were arrested and 15 sustained serious bullet wounds.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Ogbaru Regional Administrator of BIM-MASSOB, Amadi Ifeanyi (aka Ochiagha), wonders why police would open fire on a non-violent organisation.

He says: “We were hoisting our flag at about 2 am yesterday morning at Upper Iweka axis in preparation for the anniversary when the police stormed the place in three Hilux vans and allegedly opened fire on us at a close range, which resulted in the killing of the two members instantly.

“They arrested 10 of us and over 15 got bullet wounds, even when they knew that we are a non- violent organisation struggling for a Biafran state.”

Biafra: IPOB Levels Fresh Allegations Against Nigeria Police

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that it does not know the whereabouts of some of its members arrested by the police in Enugu State, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the pro-Biafra group raised the alarm on Wednesday where it noted that the members were arrested around Nike Area of Enugu State, en-route Nsukka.

“The state-sponsored criminal abduction, kidnapping, torture and execution of defenceless citizens by the Fulani terror-herdsmen is ongoing in Enugu State right now,” the Biafra group noted.

“It was reported that they have now been moved to an unknown location for possible execution.

“We are placing all diplomatic missions to Nigeria, especially the United States, European Union and African Union, on notice with regards to their obligation to report these levels of unimaginable atrocity by the Nigerian state against Biafrans to their home countries and relevant agencies.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today!