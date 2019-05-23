

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the latest Presidential Election Tribunal News for today, Thursday, May 23rd, 2019.

The suit filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Aworu, seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration has been dismissed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyechi, the tribunal dismissed the application for lacking merit.

Respondents in the suit which include the President, his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faulted the application and asked the tribunal to dismiss it for lacking merit.

The HDP in its application said it will be unfair and unjust to inaugurate President Buhari for a second term on the ground that the validity of the election that produced him has been challenged at the tribunal.

The party also prayed for an order stopping the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed from inaugurating or administering the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance on him (Buhari) until all court actions against him are determined.

Chairman of the 2019 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Wednesday, withdrew from the panel for “personal reasons,” Concise News has learned.

The withdrawal of the President of the Court of Appeal from the tribunal followed allegations of possible bias leveled against her by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party had specifically said Bulkachuwa’s husband, Adamu Bulkachuwa, contested and won the Bauchi North Senatorial District election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 23, 2019 poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was not aware that the biological son of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Aliyu Haidar Abubakar, campaigned for him during the 2019 electioneering period.

Concise News gathered that the President made the revelation during the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting on Wednesday.

President Buhari said he only got to know that Aliyu was his supporter after he read a copy of the motion the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, from withdrawing from the presidential election petition tribunal.

Abubakar and his party had requested the withdrawal of Bulkachuwa due to her link with a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former vice-president had established that Bulkachuwa, who is the head of a five-man presidential election panel, was the wife of an APC Bauchi Senator-elect.

Following Atiku and his party, PDP, request, the judge had withdrawn from the presidential election petition tribunal.

However, Atiku in a statement said his “legal team’s objection was not a reflection on Justice Bulkachuwa’s character or competence.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it had nothing against Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa following her withdrawal from the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The opposition party said it filed the application in order to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

“We have nothing personal against Her Lordship. Rather, what we did was to help her protect her name. Natural justice demands she doesn’t sit in such a case. That’s what she has done. That’s fine by us. We are okay with her decision,” National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, told Punch.

That's the roundup of the latest Presidential Election Tribunal News for today.