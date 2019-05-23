Welcome to the roundup of the latest update Benue State news online headlines for today, Thursday, 23rd May 2019 on Concise News.

Benue State News Headlines Online Update Today

Benue: 8 Die In IDPs Camp Due To Acute Hunger

At least, eight people have died at the Mbawa Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Benue between January and May.

Concise News reports that the Chairman of the camp, Geoffrey Torgenga, made the disclosure in Makurdi on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen during a visit to the camp.

He blamed the deaths on acute hunger and different diseases at the camp, located at Daudu community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

Torgenga said that the latest death at the camp was recorded last weekend and that the body of the deceased was still in the morgue.

NPFL: Benue’s Ortom Consoles Lobi Stars Over Ogbeide’s Death

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with the Board, Management, staff and players of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Lobi Stars Football Club, over the death of their Technical Adviser, Solomon Ogbeide.

Coach Ogbeide died on Monday, May 20.

Concise News reports that according to a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Ortom, the late football tactician is praised as “a humble and hardworking man whose commitment and selfless disposition will be greatly missed by his players and thousands of fans of the club.”

That’s all for today on the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today on Concise News.