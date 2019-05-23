Kemi Olunloyo, Iyabo Ojo To Go Physical With Their Fight?

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo have begun to take their misunderstanding beyond social media.

Recall it all started after the journalist assured the actress of more tears because of her daughter’s lifestyle, following her tears when she shared her marital crisis story.

Iyabo Ojo who was dissatisfied with the introduction of her daughter into the feud threatened to jail the journalist if she fails to stop attacking any of her children.

However, in a recent post, Kemi Olunloyo took to her Instagram page to warn Iyabo Ojo not to enter Ibadan and if the actress does, she should come with heavy security.

She wrote, “Iyabo do not enter Ibadan. It is not safe.”

But the mother of two replied her telling the controversial journalist that she cannot do anything if she comes in.

In Iyabo’s reply, “ONE BILLION OF YOU KEMI, CANT STOP ME FROM ENTERING IBADAN…. NA WHO BORN YOU”

Kemi also warned the actress of securing her Instagram account with two-factor authentication to protect it from being hacked.

See image: