President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government will restore peace and stability in the country.

The President said this when he received the report of the shock killings in his home state of Katsina.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President ordered the Security Chiefs to investigate the shocking killings.

Buhari directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state and bring feedback.

The statement said: “President Buhari, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

“The President, who has been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

“President Buhari admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law”

The President commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones.