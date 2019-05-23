Juliet Ibrahim Takes A Lash On Tonto Dikeh

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has also bounced back at her colleague in the movie industry, Tonto Dikeh after she called her out on Instagram.

Recall that the multi-award winning actress who announced that she was in a new relationship warned a couple of celebrities not to cross the path of her man.

Concise News had reported she mentioned IK Ogbonna, Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia, Eniola, Praise, Toyin and the Gollywood actress inclusive.

Reacting to Tonto’s post, Juliet Ibrahim noted that the mother of one was only wanting to use her to get attention from the public.

She stressed that the actress by herself could not be on the news by herself without support from people of her calibre.

She wrote, “They need to speak about me to get attention because if they spoke about themselves, no one would care.”