Iyabo Ojo Dishes It Hot For Kemi Olunloyo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has through her Instagram told Kemi Olunloyo what she needs to be free from a generational curse.

The actress who said she thought of placing a curse on the controversial journalist said she had to change her mind after realizing that the latter was already under a spell.

Recall that a lot of drama has unfolded amidst the two celebrities, right from when the self-acclaimed investigative journalist assured the actress of more tears because of her daughter.

However, the actress didn’t take it lightly with her as she threatened to jail Olunloyo if she does not seize to talk about her children.

In the recent, the duo had an unexpected Instagram battle after the journalist warned the actress not to come close to the city of Ibadan. But in her response, Iyabo Ojo dared the convener of KOO.

Taking to her Instagram after returning from a trip, actress Ojo has suggested a native or psychiatric doctor of Kemi Olunloyo and has also prayed for wisdom for her children to be able to take care of her, emphasizing she is already cursed and would not need more curses.

She wrote, “@Kemiolunloyo, I thought of cursing you back…. but damn!!! You’re already cursed, from generation to generation. Therefore I’ll pray that the Lord almighty lay his hands on you, heal you, give your children the sense to look after you and take you away from the street.

“I mean online begging and stalking, from one celebrity to another. I sent people to beg you? i laugh To do what gangan? The only people I can send to you are a psychiatric doctor and the local government because you need interventions.

“Awon online mummy ……… be prepared ….. Ewa alright Las Las @kemiolunloyo

may all your Curses return back to you a million times.”