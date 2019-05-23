IK Ogbonna has replied Tonto Dikeh after she accused him of having an anus that is leaking in response to his post of being a dog who needs a bone.

Concise News had earlier reported that the actress said she now had a new man, and warned 2baba and her colleagues from begging him for money.

IK Ogbonna, reacting to the threat, wrote, “When a dog barks. throw in a bone.”

Ogbonna, who has replied Tonto Dikeh via Instagram over claims that his ass is leaking told her to try again as he was not available for the banter.

He also added a bone emoji for her.

“Dear TONTO The number you are trying to call is not available at the moment .. please try again later,” he wrote.