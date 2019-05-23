IK Ogbonna Shutsdown On Tonto Dikeh

IK Ogbonna has replied Tonto Dikeh, after she accused him of having an anus that is leaking in response to his post of being a dog who needs a bone.

Concise News had earlier reported how the actress who disclosed that she now has a new man, warned 2Face and her colleagues from begging him for money.

However reacting to the threat, IK Ogbonna wrote “When a dog barks. throw in a bone.”

The mother of one in her response to being called a dog stated that her colleague’s ass was leaking and she is patiently waiting for the bone he’s going to throw.

She also told the actor that she wass not going to stop barking anytime soon.

IK Ogbonna who has now replied Tonto Dikeh via Instagram over claims that his ass is leaking told her to try again as he is not available for the banter.

He also added a bone emoji for her.

He wrote, “Dear TONTO The number you are trying to call is not available at the moment .. please try again later”