IK Ogbonna Gives Tonto Dikeh A Proverbial Response

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has reacted to the threat of his colleague, Tonto Dikeh, who vowed to expose him and some others.

The mother of one had taken to her Instagram page on Wednesday, calling out her fellow colleagues whom she claims are gay and beggers in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

Among those she further threatened was Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia, Eniola, Praise, Toyin, and others.

Concise News reported that Tonto Dikeh had made this threat because she was in a new relationship and wanted her colleagues to steer clear her man.

However, Ogbonna who had once been accused on social media for same gay allegation gave the actress a proverbial response, regarding her as a “dog”

He wrote, “A dog who barks deserves to be thrown a bone.”