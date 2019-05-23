Europa League Final: Why Arsenal Should Not Play Cech - Seaman

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has asked old club not play Petr Cech in the Europa League final, Concise News reports.

The 37-year-old is retiring at the end of the season, meaning the final against his former club Chelsea will be his last game.

While he has been back-up to Bernd Leno in the Premier League this season, Cech has started regularly in the Europa League and is expected to play in Baku.

Cech’s likely starting role against Chelsea on Wednesday also comes on the back of the news he is set to return to his former club as a sporting director in the summer.

Seaman, who wore the gloves for Arsenal for 13 years, told Sky Sports News: “My only thing is that Arsenal really need this; they need this more than Chelsea.

“They need to get into the Champions League and I’m always for playing your strongest team. That means Leno, but I’m sure Cech will play because it’s his last ever game.”

While Seaman is not concerned about a potential conflict of interest for the former Czech Republic international, he admitted he was taken aback by the news that Cech is set to return to Chelsea.

He said: “I was surprised when I heard it. I was really surprised at the timing of it. I was thinking, ‘is that Chelsea that’s brought that out, or someone from Arsenal?’

“Nothing’s been confirmed yet, so if Petr plays I wouldn’t be worried at all. He’s a true professional and even if he is going to join Chelsea, that wouldn’t make any difference to his performance.”

Meanwhile, Concise News had reported that Cech had denied reports of him taking up a sporting director role at Stamford Bridge come next season.

Cech insists no decision on his future has been made and won’t be made until after the Europa League final.

He posted on Twitter: “Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game. Now my sole focus is to win the EL with Arsenal.”