Euro Nations League: Portugal Hangs Hopes On Ronaldo, Recalls Player

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalled in Portugal’s squad for next month’s Nations League semi-final against Switzerland, Concise News reports.

Portuguese head coach Fernando Santos on Thursday included the Juventus star in his squad after dropping Adrien Silva, Nani, Ricardo Quaresma.

Sevilla forwards Andre Silva miss out with a knee injury as the Euro 2016 champions welcome the Swiss on June 5 in Porto and the Netherlands play England in Guimaraes a day later before a third-place play-off and a final on June 9.

Ronaldo missed the group stages preferring to try and adapt to life in Juventus since moving from Real Madrid.

He lifted the Serie A title with his Italian club this season but failed to clinch a third straight Champions League after losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Highly-tipped Benfica uncapped youngster Joao Felix is also included alongside three other club teammates who won the Portuguese league champions this season.

Portugal squad to face Switzerland on June 5 in the Nations League semi-finals:

Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Jose Sa (Olympiakos/GRE), Rui Patricio (Wolves/ENG)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Juventus/ITA), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Pepe (Porto/POR), Mario Rui (Naples/ITA), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ruben Dias (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Danilo Pereira (Porto/POR), Joao Moutinho (Wolves/ENG), Pizzi (Benfica/POR), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Joao Felix (Benfica/POR)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Rafa Silva (Benfica/POR), Dyego Sousa (Sporting Braga/POR), Diogo Jota (Wolves/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo