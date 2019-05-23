Founder of Freee The Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze, has called on a set of Christians to stop judging Nigerian hip-pop singer Naira Marley.

The OAP said those who are afraid to judge their false pastors should desist from raising fingers to talk about the singer.

Daddy Freeze who made this known on his Instagram wall emphasized that Christians who cannot call their preachers to order have no right to criticize Naira Marley who is being prosecuted for alleged credit card fraud.

Recall that the “Issa Goal” crooner was arrested on his birthday, Friday, May 10, alongside Zlatan Ibile and three others.

While others were released on bail, the singer was further arraigned by the EFCC before a Federal High Court, on Monday, May 20th.

Freeze while quoting several scriptures to buttress his claims, said that God’s judgement will begin in his house which he claimed is in total disarray.

While describing the set of Christians who cannot call their Pastors to order as “Hypocrites,” he said; “until we are ready to fix this, we remain hypocrites worse than the Pharisees.”