Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not play for Barcelona in this Saturday’s Copa del Rey final after being ruled out with a knee problem.

Concise News reports that Jasper Cillessen was expected to start at the Benito Villamarin anyway, but Ter Stegen will now not even be on the bench. Back-up Cillessen is reported to be closing in on a move to Benfica.

German ter Stegen has played 49 times for the Catalan side this season, including 35 appearances in La Liga, 11 in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey.

Barca face Valencia in their bid to complete the domestic double.

Ahead of the meeting with Los Ches Els Taronges, Barcelona defender, Clement Lenglet has expressed his ambition to win the trophy and heal the open wounds following their elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool.

The Frenchman has also praised Valencia, highlighting their ability to create danger through their counter-attacks.

“We [Barcelona] want to go holiday feeling better than we have been after Anfield,” Lenglet says.

“We have to be very careful with Valencia because they are a very dangerous team.

“They counter-attack very well, they have players of great quality and especially one in the midfield that gives great passes.”

Lenglet faced his current team in last season’s Copa del Rey final as a Sevilla player, who were trashed 5-0 by Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side.