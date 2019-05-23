This is a compilation of the Week 46 2018 Aussie football pool results, draws, fixtures and games played that weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the fixtures for Week 46 Aussie pools for 2019 and you can check them out here.

There were nine draws for Week 46 2018 pool fixtures with division one producing only one draw and that was number 2 – Leichhardt Vs Manly Utd.

Week 46 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures For 2018

Below, is the recap of the Week 46 pool results, draws and fixtures for 2018 to enable you to do get your sure bankers:

WEEK 46 – AUSSIE 2018 , 26-May-2018