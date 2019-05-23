aussies-pool-fixtures-results-this-weekend
File image. Credit: Socceraust

This is a compilation of the Week 46 2018 Aussie football pool results, draws, fixtures and games played that weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the fixtures for Week 46 Aussie pools for 2019 and you can check them out here. 

There were nine draws for Week 46 2018 pool fixtures with division one producing only one draw and that was number 2 – Leichhardt Vs Manly Utd.

Week 46 Aussie Football Pool Results, Draws, Fixtures For 2018

Below, is the recap of the Week 46 pool results, draws and fixtures for 2018 to enable you to do get your sure bankers:

WEEK 46 – AUSSIE 2018 , 26-May-2018

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Leichhardt (0) x (1) Manly Utd. Away FT
2 Blacktown C. (1) x (1) Wollongong W. score draw FT
3 Bonnyrigg W. (1) x (0) Sydney Oly. Home FT
4 Hakoah S. (3) x (1) Sydney FC Home FT
5 Sutherland S. (0) x (1) Rockdale C. Away FT
6 Sydney Utd. (2) x (2) Marconi S. score draw FT
7 Brisbane C. (1) x (2) Moreton B. Away FT
8 Brisbane R. (0) x (1) Gold Coast Away FT
9 Brisbane S. (0) x (1) Lions FC Away FT
10 Magpies C. (3) x (1) N. Queensland Home FT
11 Olympic FC (1) x (0) Western P. Home FT
12 Sunshine C.F. (1) x (2) Cairns FC Away FT
13 SWQ Thunder (3) x (0) Redlands U. Home FT
14 Capalaba (4) x (4) Rochedale R. score draw FT
15 Ipswich K. (1) x (2) Holland P. Away FT
16 Logan L. (2) x (1) Wolves FC Home FT
17 Peninsula P. (6) x (1) Eastern S. Home FT
18 Souths Utd. (2) x (2) Southside E. score draw FT
19 Sunshine C.W. (1) x (5) Mitchelton Away FT
20 Dandenong T. (2) x (0) Melbourne K. Home FT
21 Hume City (2) x (1) Pascoe Vale Home FT
22 P. Melbourne (4) x (2) S. Melbourne Home FT
23 Box Hill (1) x (0) Whittlesea R. Home FT
24 Dandenong C. (2) x (2) Ballarat C. score draw FT
25 Eastern L. (1) x (2) Werribee C. Away FT
26 Goulburn V. (0) x (1) Altona M. Away FT
27 Langwarrin (1) x (4) Brunswick C. Away FT
28 Melbourne C. (1) x (5) Melbourne V. Away FT
29 Moreland Z. (6) x (0) Nunawading Home FT
30 N. Geelong (2) x (0) Murray Utd. Home FT
31 St Albans (1) x (1) Moreland C. score draw FT
32 Sunshine G. (1) x (1) Springvale W. score draw FT
33 Balcatta (1) x (4) Bayswater C. Away FT
34 F. Athena (1) x (1) Forrestfield score draw FT
35 Joondalup U. (1) x (3) Armadale Away FT
36 Perth G. (2) x (0) Perth Home FT
37 Sorrento (1) x (2) E. Joondalup Away FT
38 Stirling L. (0) x (1) Inglewood U Away FT
39 Subiaco (0) x (2) Cockburn C. Away FT
40 Adelaide C. (0) x (3) Campbelltown Away FT
41 Adelaide O. (1) x (0) Para Hills Home FT
42 Croydon K. (1) x (3) S. Adelaide Away FT
43 Metro Stars (2) x (0) W. Torrens Home FT
44 Sturt L. (1) x (1) W. Adelaide score draw FT
45 Broadmeadow (0) x (0) Maitland no score draw FT
46 Charlestown (0) x (1) Newcastle J. Away FT
47 Edgeworth E. (1) x (0) Valentine P. Home FT
48 Lambton J. (2) x (1) L. Macquarie Home FT
49 Weston W. (1) x (2) Hamilton O. Away FT

