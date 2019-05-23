Chelsea News: Cech Denies Sporting Director Role Deal With The Blues

Former Chelsea shot-stopper, Petr Cech has denied reports of him taking up a sporting director role at Stamford Bridge come next season, Concise News reports.

Cech insists no decision on his future has been made and won’t be made until after the Europa League final.

He posted on Twitter: “Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game. Now my sole focus is to win the EL with Arsenal.”

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to bring back club legends Petr Cech and Claude Makelele in separate non-playing roles.

Cech announced his retirement at the end of the season after 15 seasons in English football with the Blues and Arsenal.

And Sky Sports claim that the Czech could make an immediate return to Stamford Bridge in a sporting director role, with the 37-year-old a close ally to owner Roman Abramovich.