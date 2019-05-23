Buhari vs Atiku: PDP Reacts As Justice Bulkachuwa Withdrew From Presidential Election Tribunal

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it had nothing against Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa following her withdrawal from the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The opposition party said it filed the application in order to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

“We have nothing personal against Her Lordship. Rather, what we did was to help her protect her name. Natural justice demands she doesn’t sit in such a case. That’s what she has done. That’s fine by us. We are okay with her decision,” National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, told Punch.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and the Women in Nigeria, on Wednesday, described the application by the PDP and Atiku as discriminatory against women.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, and Ms. Chioma Kanu of Women In Nigeria, the groups described the application as a case of gender discrimination “under a baseless political reason and unjustified grounds that her spouse is a member of a political party.”