President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Adamu Mohammed as substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Concise News reports. His confirmation was announced at the police council meeting, which was presided over by the president, on Thursday.

Adamu was appointed in acting capacity on 15 January, succeeding Ibrahim Idris, who retired from service at the age of 60.

The new IGP hails from Lafia, Nasarawa state, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He enlisted into the police on February 1, 1986, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The new police boss attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria.

Before his appointment as the acting IGP, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He had also served as Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States, as well as Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.