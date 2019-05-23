The Police Command in Enugu state has said it arrested 140 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) within Nsukka area of the state for unlawful activities, Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ebere Amaraizu on Thursday, it noted that members of the pro-Biafra group were arrested for possession of illegal items.

This is as he added that the banned group members were arrested for allegedly chanting inciting songs against the nation.

Speaking further, he noted that members of the group were arrested on Wednesday by a joint security taskforce and formally handed over to the police in Nsukka.

“Through a joint security taskforce, 140 IPOB members were arrested on Wednesday while engaging in unlawful procession and display of proscribed items against the nation,” Amaraizu told NAN.

“As at yesterday afternoon and evening, police operatives did a proper profiling of the suspects and collected confessionary statements from them as well.’’

Furthermore, he added that the suspects would be charged to court on Thursday after going through documentation procedures for identification.

“The police command in Enugu state is urging residents of the state to remain law abiding as security and safety is the bedrock of any progressive society,” he stated.

He added that the police would ensure that law-abiding citizens would go about their activities “without fear of intimidation or molestation.”