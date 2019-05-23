The Women Leader of the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Victoria Akire has died, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that she died during a brief illness in the early hours of Wednesday.

Abba Yaro, the state party chairman, in a statement, reveals that Akire’s death was made available by the acting Publicity Secretary of the party, James Ornguga Yaro.

Yaro, who commiserates with the deceased family over the loss, said burial arrangements would be announced later.