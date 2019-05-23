APC Reacts To Fayemi's Emergence As Chairman Of Governors' Forum

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday hailed the election of the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, as the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The party in a congratulatory statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described Fayemi’s election as a right choice, judging by the governor’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister and governor, among other endeavours.

The statement read, “Since its establishment, the non-partisan Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the change agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four year of the administration’s renewed mandate.

“The APC wishes Fayemi a very successful and impactful tenure and look forward to a cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led APC administration.

“This undoubtedly will ensure the successful implementation of the next level plans for our collective progress as a country.”