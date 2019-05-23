Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 23, 2019.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) is where the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidates check their admission status, Concise News reports. Now, what are the steps to check? Concise News help you out. Read more here.

Understanding how the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) works is essential to all Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates because this will enable you to know when your choice institutions and even the ones you did not choose consider you for admission. Concise News reports that aftermath of the UTME 2019, candidates shall write Post-UTME (not all schools though), and will be offered admission via the JAMB CAPS. Read more here.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started the sales of change of course and institution form for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The sales of the change of form followed the release of the 2019 UTME results by JAMB recently. Concise News had reported that the 2019 UTME results were delayed for a long time following hitches encountered by JAMB. Those who did not meet up the cut-off mark for their chosen courses and institutions now have the change to correct that. Read more here.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it’s going to present awards to five tertiary institutions at its maiden edition of the 2018 National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award (NATAP-M). According to the board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Lagos. Benjamin said the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would be doing the presentation on Thursday in Abuja. Read more here.

And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you soon.