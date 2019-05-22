Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Attend Patoranking Album Listening As Couple

Multi-award winning Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have continued to make the public raise eyebrows about their relationship status.

The duo again was spotted at the listening party of their reggae-dancehall colleague, Patoranking, who had his “Wilmot” album played on Tuesday, May 21st.

Concise News gathered that the Starboy and the “Lova Lova” crooner got into the venue of the event hand in hand and were seen together all through the event.

The duo has always given fans a topic of discussion from their divers act of “lovers” display.

Concise News had also reported how the leading entertainers continued to fuel the dating rumour trailing them as they were seen fighting over a dildo in a shopping mall.

Meanwhile, amidst the rumour, the Universal Music Group signee disclosed that Wizkid has been her inspiration.

See video of their outing at Patoraking’s album listening: