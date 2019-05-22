Why Fani-Kayode Has Not Been Himself Recently - Wife

The wife of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, has said that her husband has not been himself since Daenarys Targareyan died in the popular Game of Thrones TV series.

Fani-Kayode is known to be an avid fan of the American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO.

The series came to an end at the weekend with one of the most popular characters Jon Snow killing his lover Daenarys Targareyan, sparking anger and disappointment among fans.

Apparently, the former Minister was one of the most devasted fans mourning the death of the Khaleesi as was revealed by his wife on Twitter.

See her tweet below: