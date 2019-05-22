Job Title: Mechanical Engineer

Offer ID: 18416BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: Upstream Operations

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Provide technical support and advise, and act as focal technical authority to the site maintenance teams regarding rotating equipment engineering

Lead and advise the development and planning of rotating equipment modifications and improvement projects, ensuring safety, cost-effectiveness, execution timeliness with adherence to Company standards and specifications

Review and control the standardization of materials and spare parts for rotating equipment and related systems

Review stock quantities and other inventory control management, ensuring all spare parts are available for routine, preventive, corrective defect and shutdown maintenance

Assist and advise the Mechanical Head in the preparation of budgets, contracts, shutdowns, modifications, warranty claims, vendor mobilization and all other support functions related to the mechanical section

Ensure the usage of the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) within his/her domain.

Create and develop a condition-monitoring template including execution of vibration measurements and oil/grease sampling on site. Through contractors, troubleshoot complex or recurring mechanical problems and recommend sound and cost effective solutions

Define and monitor the implementation of rotating equipment packages preventive and corrective maintenance programmes

Propose and justify recommendations for the improvement of equipment availability, reliability, efficiency and maintainability

Prepare cause tree failure analysis foe equipment breakdown and issue relevant recommendations

Liaise with vendors and the original equipment manufacturers for all queries related to rotating equipment fleet, spare parts, drawings and the resolution of technical problems

Create Maintenance Equipment Log Book (MELB) and ensure all drawings, plans, manual and MELB are up-to-date and “as-built”

Direct draftsmen to carry out all corrections to reflect any alterations, modifications and additions to mechanical equipment systems

Supervise work completed by contractors (either on Site or at Contractor’s workshop) to ensure compliance and submit same to the Head of Mechanic for endorsement and payment processing

Follow-up on the statutory rotating equipment inspection of assets, integrity assurance and certifications

Candidate Profile

Minimum of BSc. in Engineering field (preferably Mechanical Engineering) and at least Second Class Upper

6 – 10 years with rotating (including turbo machineries) and static equipment preferably within the oil or petrochemical industries,

High level of knowledge of mechanical equipment, maintenance systems and methods

Possess a sound understanding of engineering principles

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong interpersonal skills and team management skills

Proficiency in English language

Computer literacy is an added advantage

Job Title: Metering Engineer

Offer ID: 18418BR

Location: Lagos

Métier: Upstream Operations

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Metering:

Prepare and manage maintenance plan, spare inventory and all other related administrative tools in the Systems, Applications and Products Software (SAP) as regards metering maintenance on site

Prepare and update the metering manuals and related operating procedures.

Ensure that periodical Crude oil meter proving exercise and the system recertification exercise (prover loop calibration etc.) are carried-out as provided for by the regulations (especially DPR regulations)

Ensure the Quarterly system validation of the Gas fiscal metering system are properly carried out with no issues with the Authorities and NLNG

Ensure proper maintenance and reliability of other metering systems and Analyzers

Instrumentation/ Distributed Control System (DCS):

Specify the new technical and commercial metering systems in co-operation with instrumentation specialists

Work closely with instrumentation Maintenance Methods during metering interventions

Provide and clarify flow rate equation formulae to be entered/ entered on the DCS

Advise the laboratory personnel on the possible sources of uncertainties in laboratory methods of fluid measurement and propose means of improvement

Advice on the optimal representation of fluid samples required to achieve best results based on the sampling points

Well Performance:

Assure the integrity of well test, gas lift and water injection metering and proffer improvements where necessary

Interface with the Well Performance & Reservoir team; and communicate the reliability of well test measurements

Process:

When required, assist the Process Engineer in carrying out metering related studies concerning environment, production, etc.

Advice the Team Lead of contractual constraints and obligations related to metering field operations

Contract:

Advise, comment, analyze the technical contract terms as relates metering

Verify and study the metering contract data and specifications, and propose update when required

Supervise the execution of specific maintenance contracts applicable to the Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS) on site and ensure optimal usage of contracted resources

Supervise work completed by contractors (either on site or at Contractor’s workshop) and site teams, ensure compliance, effect necessary corrections, and submit to the Head of Instrumentation/ ICSS/ Metering

Candidate profile

At least, BSc. Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and other related engineering disciplines with at least, second class upper

2 -5 years working experience in an oil producing, manufacturing or oil service Company

Demonstrable knowledge and experience of flow measurement, analytical instruments and general instrumentation, including requirements of gas, fluid metering, calibration and verification

Knowledge of Control Systems and associated field instrumentation

Good knowledge of industry and regulatory standards, applicable metering and measurement standards and codes of practice

Good relational, presentation and communication skills.

Computer literate, with a knowledge of computerized process systems.

Ability and desire to find technically and financially optimal solutions

Job Title: QA/QC & PDMS Data Management Engineer

Offer ID: 18419BR

Location: Lagos

Métier: Upstream Operations

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Production Data Management / Methods:

Perform suitable analysis of production data & events in required formats

Perform timely production events corrective actions follow-up & close-out

Check the validity of plant production reporting (PDMS), monitor production shortfalls and emissions

Production Reporting: Prepare accurate, reliable and timely production reports on a periodic basis as well as adhoc. Required reports include:

Monthly production forecast closure and Gap analysis for executive management

Monthly Closure Forecast (CF) and 12 month rolling forecast brochure (internal and external)

Flaring Reports (Daily & Weekly) and monthly provisional production report

Prepare weekly and monthly regulatory production reporting using the Production Data Management System (PDMS)

Production Performance Improvement:

Assist Head of Production in technical follow-up of surface operations data and documents, in cooperation with Process Engineer and Offshore Technical Support function

Assist in the preparation of Export Forecasts in liaison with GSR; Well Performance; Maintenance & Inspection

Participate in technical and operations analyses, audits and inspections

Perform production and injection shortfall analysis

Perform optimization and troubleshooting studies in conjunction with Offshore Technical Support team and propose improvement solutions

Provide production input for the development/optimization of major shutdown/ intervention plans

Prepare intervention/isolation dossiers for major equipment

Prepare documentation required for Production Performance group meetings

Participate in the preparation and update of procedures and guidelines for the execution of production operations, taking safety and protection of the environment into consideration

Verify that the “fiscal” metering activities are carried-out as provided for by DPR regulations

Provide technical assistance to the offshore operations team

Production Performance Tools:

Act as administrator for the production performance tools and support users as required

Candidate profile

At least, BSc. Chemical or Petroleum Engineering or related Engineering field with at least second class upper degree

6-10 years’ experience in Oil & Gas production

Possess competence in the use of production performance tools – Production Data Management System (PDMS)

Good communication skills; good knowledge of surface production and treatment processes

Job Title: Senior Piping Engineer

Offer ID: 18393BR

Location: Port Harcourt-Trans Amadi

Métier: Architecture Planning, Project Management, Site Construction/Supervision, Support/ Project Management

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Carry out facilities engineering studies / design, in-house

Supervise and ensure the timely submission of deliverables by the facilities Engineering Contractors

Prepare piping general arrangement drawings, piping, valve, fittings data sheets, specifications, HAZOP studies, Material Take-Off, etc

Coordinate the activity of CAD Drafting designers for the execution of the drawings.

Prepares isometrics, support drawings/calculations, support lists and requisitions.

Carry out static and dynamic stress analysis calculations and checks with CAESAR 2

Review Vibration analysis report

Read, interpret and make modifications or recommendations to facility engineering drawings and designs

Interface with the Procurement Dept., Project & Construction Sections for engineering related issues.

Interface with vendors and Original Equipment Manufacturers on technical matters

Develop and cross-check relevant procedures, international standards and Company general specifications.

Ensure timely approval of Purchase Orders

Check and approve mechanical engineering deliverables received from third parties

Ensure designs developed are in line with requirements and in accordance with specifications and Company rules

Candidate profile

University Degree in Civil, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering ( MSc added advantage)

7-10 years’ experience in design of Oil & Gas production facilities

Good verbal, interpersonal and communication skills

Use of Microsoft Project, Powerpoint, Excel, Word, AutoCAD is required

Fair knowledge of CAESAR 2 & PDMS

Must be a good listener, team player, have the ability to influence and an excellent communicator with cross-functional understanding

Job Title: Environment Projects, Systems & Compliance Officer

Offer ID: 18394BR

Location: Port Harcourt-Trans Amadi (NGA)

Métier: H3SEQGenResponsibil/Polyval, Safety, Environment, Quality, Societal, Health-Hygiene

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Advice and assist the Head of Section on all environmental studies, compliance and related projects issues

Participate in the writing and review of environmental studies procedures, plans and work instructions

Ensure compliance with the environmental assessment process and its deliverables, e.g.: field sampling, reporting, laboratory analyses, etc.

Ensure the registration of new projects with environmental regulatory agencies and performance of statutory EIA

Prepare scope of work/terms of reference and obtain approvals for all onshore & offshore environmental studies projects

Plan, coordinate, supervise and ensure timely completion of onshore and offshore environmental studies projects as well as specialized studies (e.g.: air dispersion modeling, consequence analysis, etc.)

Organize and coordinate EIA studies stakeholders’ engagement & review fora with relevant agencies for Company’s projects

Ensure quality assurance/control on all environmental studies reports issued by Third party contractors and ensure conformance to statutory guidelines and Company specifications

Secure final approval /permits from regulatory bodies on applicable environmental assessment studies related reports

Maintain register of all environmental studies requirement and ensure validity of certificates/approvals

Provide guidance and support on EIA commitments to Project teams and impact mitigation monitoring with regulators

Coordinate ISO 14001 certification of new sites and maintain existing onshore and offshore facilities certifications

Ensure implementation of Energy Efficiency Management Systems in all implicated sites

Organize Environment Management System (EnMS) awareness training sessions for all relevant sites

Prepare and update the legal register and environmental regulatory status of all offshore & onshore facilities

Conduct audits, pre-mobilization inspections and ensure the conformance of Third party facilities to standard procedures

Follow-up on and ensure compliance of sample collection, storage, transportation and analysis with regulatory requirements.

Participate in HSE Committee meetings and HSE Management System compliance inspections and audits of all facilities.

Candidate Profile

Strong BSc degree in Environmental Sciences / Applied Sciences / Geosciences

5 years relevant post qualification experience, of which 3 years should have been spent in the oil & gas industry on environmental related duties

Power of persuasion is essential for interfacing with site, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders

Good report writing, oral communication and presentation skills

Strong analytical skills

Strong team player with networking ability

In-depth knowledge of the industry’s standards and regulations

Excellent knowledge of reporting procedures and record keeping.

Job Title: Safety Operations Support Engineer

Offer ID: 18396BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: H3SEQGenResponsibil/Polyval, Safety, Environment, Quality, Societal, Health-Hygiene

Employment type: Regular position

Job Description

Ensure Operational HSE procedures are understood and applied in all activities, including Field Operations, drilling, technical logistics, geosciences, administration etc.

Provide HSE support during risk assessment of critical interface activities and HSE management of major operations

Participate in the review of Simultaneous Operations (SIMPOS) dossier and approvals before issuance

Lead the implementation of the Company’s HSE Management System at operational sites

Ensure timely and systematic reporting and follow up of safety operations

Provide advisory services in the management of all aspects of operational safety and standards

Ensure implementation and participation in incident/accident investigations

Conduct periodic review of HSE performance to meet Company’s KPIs

Assist in the audit and report development of operational safety procedures and HSE Management System of key contractors in liaison with HSE Engineers in user departments

Develop, implement and follow up on HSE initiatives and processes

Follow up on Safety & Environment Critical Elements (SECEs)

Participate in the review and update of Company’s safety operations procedures

Participate in Contract & Procurement Control Committee meetings when required

Participate in HSE Sub-Committee budget governance meetings and partners’ governance meetings when required

Contribute to the improvement of the implementation of the Company’s HSE Management Systems

Facilitate HSE trainings when required.

Candidate Profile

B.Eng or B.Sc degree in any Engineering field (MSc. degree or similar is an added advantage)

3 -10 years’ work experience, of which 2 years is in an equivalent position in the oil and gas E&P industry

Recognised expertise level in oil & gas industry (process, exploitation or HSE Management System)

Good experience in risk assessment and management of deep water critical oil and gas operations

Knowledge of potentially hazardous materials or practices

Strong experience in writing reports and policies for health and safety

Familiarity with conducting data analysis and reporting statistics

Competent knowledge of Loss Prevention standards and procedures

Proven competencies in the following areas: audits, investigation,

Excellent problem solving and communication skills

Team player and strong interpersonal skills

Experience level required:

3 – 6 years, 6 – 10 years

Job Title: Shipping Officer

Offer ID: 18403BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: Procurement General Responsibilities, Procurement Process, Procurement Support, FreightForwarding&MaterialsMgt

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Ensure alignment with Company HSE rules, procedures, Instructions and applicable legislation

Ensure compliance of the Freight Forwarding processes with Company rules and all applicable laws and regulation

Ensure that all safety requirements such as certifications, identifications, etc. are fully complied as per company requirements and local government regulations

Organize, structure, coordinate and report gaps on company referential compliance in Freight Forwarding activities

Ensure the good administration and filing of all the Freight Forwarding documents in line with the applicable procedures

Consolidate the planning related to shipments and customs clearance of goods

Coordinate international logistics from material origin across the world to delivery at reception facility in Nigeria under the guidance of the Nigerian Law / regulations and in compliance to the company rule.

Supervise, mentor and monitor the Freight Forwarding officers to ensure adherence to the statutory requirements. Assist Transit Manager in the Contracts Committee during the Call-for-Tender

Liaise with Base Logistics, reception and warehousing personnel to ensure efficient operations and cargo deliveries

Liaise with the banks and government appointed shipment inspection agents on every shipment for appropriate duty payment classification in conformance to the statutory requirement

Liaise effectively with government agencies (eg: NAFDAC, Customs, NPA) to secure relevant permits and approvals for importation activities

Ensure appropriate and correct shipping documents are obtained from the suppliers, freight forwarders, airlines, banks, government appointed pre-shipment inspection agents, etc.

Optimize the activities of third party service provides and evaluate their performance

Ensure that all import activities and shipping documentation are transacted and updated

Ensure key performance indicators are reported and followed up. Prepare periodic shipping activity reports in line with Company rules

Check Customs tariff positions and interpret government fiscal policies & amendments

Supervise foreign purchases invoice certification reception, Freight Forwarding banking activities, import duties and shipping payments

Be abreast of the market, participate to the follow-up and evaluation of clearing and freight forwarders

Proffer advisory role on customs clearing and shipping procedure guidance to service contractors with DDU/ DDP materials.

Participates in shipping contracts, procedures and policy formulation

Prepare service level agreements for freight forwarders and clearing agents

Negotiate and handle settlements for material damages arising from operations in relations with Insurance

Ensure adequate record keeping of customs documents, notices, government regulatory documents and documentations of other third parties.

Candidate Profile

Minimum of 2.1 Bachelor’s degree in any Social Science, Science, Business Management or Engineering discipline

At least 6 – 10 years relevant experience in International trade, Import/Export/Shipping activities preferably in relation to the Oil and Gas sector

Knowledgeable on INCOTERMS, laws and regulations applicable to Freight Forwarding and importation

Demonstrable general knowledge of the industry

Ability to use and enrich market intelligence information, cost models, target prices, etc

Good negotiation and team management skills

Good command of English language, excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Membership of relevant professional bodies in the Supply Chain and Operational functions will be an added advantage

Knowledge across all the disciplines of Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage.

Job Title: HRIS Engineer

Offer ID: 18398BR

Location: Lagos

Métier: HRIS & Methods

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Application Support:

Support all existing HR applications.

Provide support to other employees on all HR systems and ensure the effective use of HR Business Systems.

Advise Users on the Business processes for daily activities

Application Development:

Carry out analysis and design of identified process for automation.

Write codes to automate processes.

Design and develop database objects, including but not limited to tables, stored procedures, views, functions, queries.

Participate in the testing of new and existing software modules.

Database Management:

Design procedures to ensure availability of the HR Database at all times.

Design and develop queries, stored procedures and function for analysing HR Databases.

Monitor database performance and carry out database tuning when necessary.

Ensure clean and high-quality data is maintained in the HR database

Carry out database upgrades when necessary.

HR Reports:

Liaise with all key actors to manage the end-to-end census process

Carry out organization chart updates and provide periodic org chart and manpower reports.

Provide standard and ad-hoc reports as may be required by management.

Campaigns:

Conduct census campaigns on a quarterly basis

Manage employee data forecast and statistics

Candidate profile

A university degree in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science or related disciplines

6 – 10 years’ experience working in a similar position and environment

Background in Oracle DBMS, SAP, and PL/SQL

Background knowledge of report development and integration

Good knowledge of some software development tools like C#.NET, CSS3 and Javascript frameworks

Good knowledge of HR Information Systems processes and procedures

Good knowledge of system testing and debugging

Exceptional MS Excel skill

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Job Title: Head of Piping

Offer ID: 18392BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: Architecture Planning, Project Management, Site Construction/Supervision, Support/ Project Management

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Oversee the activities and workload management of piping discipline engineers

Carry out preliminary, basic, and detailed studies and produce associated deliverables

Review piping engineering deliverables to ensure technical quality

Review designs produced to ensure compliance with Company and project piping specifications

Develop and contribute to equipment specifications for procurement purposes

Read, interpret and make necessary modifications/recommendations to facility engineering drawings

Advise Engineering, Construction & Projects department as well as other other departments on piping related issues, identifying best practices, etc.

Liaise with suppliers and manufacturers of piping and other equipment and materials to ensure technical specifications are understood and met.

Prepare and ensure adherence to relevant procedures, international standards and Company technical specifications for application into design activities

Ensure safe engineering practices with respect to piping and valves as the technical authority on piping & valves design

Candidate Profile

University Degree in Civil, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering (MSc. is an added advantage)

10 to 15 years’ experience in Oil & Gas production facilities

Familiarity with international standards and regulations

Demonstrable experience in the use of MS-Office and AutoCAD with an experience in project specifications could be added advantage

Must be a good listener, team player and have the ability to influence

Must be an excellent communicator with cross-functional understanding

Must exhibit commitment to technical accuracy and the ability to organize and execute works unassisted.

Job Title: Instrumentation/ICSS Engineer

Offer ID: 18413BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: Upstream Operations

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Provide technical support and acts as the focal point for Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS)/Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) matters

Provide expert technical reports to the Head of Instrumentation/ICSS, Head of Site Maintenance and other departments

Supervise the implementation of minor modifications and improvement projects, ensuring safety, cost-effectiveness, timeliness and adherence to Company standards and specifications

Review and control the standardization of materials and spare parts as well as stock quantities, usage and consumption for routine, preventive, corrective defect and shutdown maintenance

Participate in the preparation of budgets, contracts, shutdowns, modifications, warranty claims, vendor mobilization, etc. for the efficient running of the section

Review and re-organize existing maintenance programs to ensure adequate adaptation to applicable reliability requirements

Prepare relevant and appropriate maintenance interventions relating to applicable ICSS systems, PLC systems and other integrated automation packages

Coordinate the activities of the ICSS/PLC Engineers and communicate progress through monthly and intervention reports

Supervise the execution of specific maintenance contracts applicable to ICSS systems on site offshore and ensure optimal usage of contracted resources

Liaise with vendors and the original equipment manufacturers for all queries regarding maintenance, drawings, modifications, resolution of technical problems, etc.

Ensure that all drawings, plans, manual and Maintenance Equipment Log Book (MELB) are up-to-date and “as built”

Supervise work completed by contractors (either offshore or at Contractor’s workshop) and site teams, ensure compliance, effect necessary corrections, and submit to the Head of Instrumentation/ ICSS/ Metering

Participate in Site Modification Requests (SMR) and projects realized by Engineering, Construction & Projects dept. to ensure changes are in conformity to Company general standards and specific requirements of each plant

Candidate Profile

Minimum of BSc. in Instrumentation Systems Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering or other related Engineering field with at least Second Class Upper (Masters is an added advantage)

6 – 10 years’ experience with industrial discipline, specifically with the oil or petrochemical industries

Engineering expertise in ICSS and PLC systems covering engineering, projects execution and maintenance roles, with more emphasis on ICSS expertise

Good computer knowledge and computer networking fundamentals

Strong interpersonal skills and team management skills

Good communication skills, organisation and time-management skills

Job Title: Buyer

Offer ID: 18388BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Employment type: Regular position

Métier: Procurement General Responsibilities, Procurement Process, Procurement Support, Freight Forwarding&MaterialsMgt

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Ensure constant alignment with HSE Company rules, procedures and legislation

Ensure compliance of the purchasing process with all Company’s rules and all applicable regulations

Give special attention to safety material in order to ensure all safety requirements such as testing, certifications, identifications, etc. are fully complied

Ensure the application of Company General Terms and Conditions for purchase of equipment

Ensure the good administration and filing of all purchasing documents and ensure that all approvals, justifications, circulation forms, etc are filed in line with the applicable procedures

Participate in the improvement of purchasing practices, procedures & reference documentation

Maintains adequate follow-up with Duets in the user departments served

Issue Recommendation To Award (RTAs) and participate to evaluating suppliers with Métier Partners

Contribute to reporting key performance indicators

Analyze all Purchase Requisitions (PR) for adequate material specification, budget authorizations and cost centers to which the purchases are being charged

Review all PRs and Group requisitions to reduce process costs, compile tender packages and organize call for tender / request for quotation

Ensure the use of e-sourcing tools

Study, compare and evaluate offers in order to have the most economical and contractual advantageous conditions with a view to achieving savings for the Company

Ensure attention to Company’s General Conditions and terms of purchase to avoid legal liabilities

Organize and lead negotiations with suppliers associated with award and performance of Purchase Orders

Ensure the QA/QC requirements are clearly stated in purchase orders

Ensure the follow-up of purchase orders until complete reception of materials, avoiding / clarifying discrepancies and ensuring payment

Input all purchase data in SAP

Candidate Profile

Minimum of 2.1 Bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering, Business Management or Social Sciences

1 – 5 years’ experience, preferably with good knowledge of Purchasing and Supply Chain

Ability to use market intelligence information, cost models, target prices, etc

Knowledge of global procurement and logistics practices

Ability to prepare commercial bid evaluations and provide purchase recommendations

Good command of English language and excellent communication skills

Demonstrable general knowledge and understanding of commercial, legal and insurance issues related to purchasing in general.

Membership of relevant professional bodies in the Supply Chain and in Operational functions will be an added advantage

Knowledge across all the disciplines of Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage

Experience level required:

0 – 3 years, 3 – 6 years

Job Title: Legal Counsel

Offer ID: 18397BR

Location: Port Harcourt-Trans Amadi(NGA)

Métier: General Business Law, Specialized Practice Area

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Undertake legal research and provide advisory to relevant departments

Provide legal support to the company and its departments via analysis of legal risks and possible impact on potential transactions

Provide legal and contractual support to the company’s asset departments

Attend court sessions and liaise with external counsel with respect to litigation, arbitration, tax appeals and any other dispute resolution proceedings

Provide broad based litigation management support

Maintain litigation/property, other records and prepare periodic work reports and updates

Serve as company representative and provide legal support during negotiations of any kind, including MOU negotiations with host communities

Provide legal support to contract engineers in the adaption of existing contract templates.

Provide the company with legal guidance in transactions with third parties

Prepare and draft agreements /contracts, leases and follow through their implementation.

Handle routine legal dossiers autonomously, complex legal dossiers with supervision, and participate in negotiations with Company’s partners, contractors and relevant government agencies

Provide legal support for treasury operations

Candidate Profile

Minimum of a LL.B. or B.L qualification

6-10 years post-call experience

In-depth knowledge and understanding of corporate law and procedures, with emphasis on fiscal and finance matters, commercial issues, labour related matters, interpretation of Nigerian legislation and contractual obligations

Prior experience in providing a company with legal guidance in transactions with third parties

Sound judgement and ability to analyse situations and information

Good organisational, prioritisation and time-management skills

Arbitration and mediation skills

Excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills

Job Title: Telecommunications Maintenance Engineer

Offer ID: 18400BR

Location: Port Harcourt-Trans Amadi (NGA)

Métier: IS Management, Architecture, Security, Business Information Systems, IS Client Support, Production, Infrastructure &Telecom, IS Project Management, IS Performance & Marketing, IS Digital

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Operational Activities:

Ensure Telecom means for field are always operational even in emergency situations and especially for the Emergency Management Team

With minimal supervision, ensure Field Telecoms maintenance and Telecoms materials transfer using SAP PM module

Coordinate third-party service contractors working at field locations to ensure compliance with HSE rules, telecoms standards and good housekeeping

Coordinate preventive & curative maintenance in conjunction with Original Equipment Manufacturers and Service Contractors at all field locations

Update network diagrams, layouts, equipment numbering and system configuration records, resulting from changes

Manage the functional interface between Telecoms entity and other disciplines

Project Integration:

Liaise with Project teams regarding design, upgrade of existing infrastructure and integration of new projects into the existing network with minimum disruption to IST services

Field Telecom Methods:

Analyse the Telecommunications market, monitor and propose improvements to installed systems, with particular attention to obsolescence of installed field systems

Prepare and standardize internal technical procedures, report templates, document management, equipment naming etc.

Participate in developing best practice and monitoring indicators for contractors’ management

Participate in preparing scope of work, technical evaluation & recommendation to award for Contract Call for Tender

Candidate Profile

B.Eng or MSc degree in Electrical/Electronic or Telecommunication Engineering

5 – 10 years’ experience in Telecoms Field systems operations and Project management in Oil and Gas environment, especially offshore

Proven problem-solving skills with experience and background in solving complex design, network, and circuit problems and issues.

Ability to prioritize tasks with strong time management and organization skills

Ability to work under pressure

Good interpersonal, negotiation and communications skills

Knowledge of French language is an advantage

Job Title: Contracts Engineer

Offer ID: 18401BR

Location: Lagos

Métier: Procurement General Responsibilities, Procurement Process, Procurement Support, Freight Forwarding & Materials Mgt

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Ensure alignment with Company HSE rules, procedures and applicable legislation

Verify that the Contractual Policies and applicable laws and regulations are adhered to, especially related to ethics and transparency

Verify that procurement contracts and procedures comply with Company standards and the agreements with the partners

Ensure the application and respect of the procedures in the tender process

Liaise with Métier Partners and participate in the processes and communication of the contracts

Work with the DUET counterpart to create the contracts dossier to develop and define contractual responsibilities including Validation of contracts strategy ,negotiation and analysis of commercial bids and participation in recommendations to award

Adapt standard and template documents to local conditions

Provide professional advice and guidance on contractual matters to contract owners

Liaise with Contracts & Procurement Methods/Planning/Market and line Manager for timely reporting and statistics matters

Stays abreast of contracts procedures best practices to provide improvement of contracts practices in the Company

Use frame agreements

Prepare and maintain an up-to-date list of qualified contractors/suppliers/potential tenders/contracts in order to perform market studies, analyze and assess all possible answers from the market

Participate to the validation of the contracts strategy through: Arranging and attending contracts committee meetings, common recommendation with duet Pre-qualifying bidders Defining target prices Defining criteria for evaluation

Establish Call-For-Tender (CFT) commercial documents, prepare and circulate the dossiers of pre-consultation and Standard/Complex invitations to bid

Verify the Terms & Conditions (standard, general and financial)

Conduct the Terms & Conditions bid analysis and negotiation for the best interest of the Company

Conduct the commercial bid analysis and negotiation, creating a clear definition of responsibilities and documents together with the duet

Lead in Recommendations to award through Contracts Committee and with common recommendation with duet

Participate in the signing of documents after approval from authorities according to delegations

Ensure that own contracts are created and managed in SAP, ensure effective use of tools and systems (NIPEX, Returns on Experience, etc.)

Monitor contractor’s performance with Duet, make recommendations as necessary and maintain a network with Stakeholders (NAPIMS, NCD, DPR, etc.)

Candidate Profile

Minimum of 2.1 Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Business Management, Sciences or Social Sciences discipline

1 – 5 years’ experience preferably in Contract administration and or Purchasing and Supply

Knowledgeable in Contracts best practices

Demonstrable general knowledge and understanding of commercial, legal and insurance issues related to purchasing and contracts in general

Ability to use market intelligence information, cost models, target prices, etc.

Ability to prepare commercial bid evaluations and provide purchase recommendations

Good command of English language and excellent communication skills

Excellent analytical skills and Good interpersonal skills

Membership of relevant professional bodies in the Supply Chain will be an added advantage

Knowledge across all the disciplines of Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage

Job Title: Senior Buyer

Offer ID: 18402BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: Procurement General Responsibilities, Procurement Process, Procurement Support, FreightForwarding&MaterialsMgt

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Ensure alignment with Company HSE rules, procedures, Instructions and applicable legislation

Ensure compliance of the purchasing process with Company rules and all applicable laws and regulation

Ensure the application of Company’s General Terms and Conditions for purchase of equipment

Ensure good administration, filling and filing of all the purchasing documents and approvals in line with the applicable procedures

Ensure that all purchasing activities meet audit requirements to minimize/eliminate any potential partner/audit claims or court actions

Prepare Contract Committee documents and participate with Métier Partners for the presentation of Recommendation To Award (RTAs)

Interface with requesters and communicate the E&P supply chain fundamentals

Work in Duet with one or several Métier Partners and ensure efficiency of Duets/Triplets

Follow-up, analyze and evaluate suppliers with Métier Partners

Contribute to reporting Key Performance Indicators for purchasing activities

Participate to the good use of e-sourcing tools

Identify or participate to best practices, propose improvements to the Head of Purchasing

Utilize Frame Agreements

Handle Purchases in the Lab Office designated to him through Purchase Requisition (PR) assignment

Analyze all PRs for adequate material specification, budget authorisations and cost centers to which the purchases are being charged

Review all PRs assigned and Group requisitions to reduce process costs, compile tender packages and organize call for tender / request for quotation, ensuring the use of e-sourcing tools

Answer to tenderers requests for clarification

Study, compare and evaluate offers in order to have the most economical and contractual advantageous conditions with a view to making savings for the Company

Adhere to Company’s General Conditions and terms of purchase to avoid legal liabilities

Organize and lead negotiations with suppliers associated with award and performance of Purchase Orders

Issue RTAs in Duet with Métier Partners

Where applicable, to clearly state in purchase orders QA/QC requirements (in the form of Mill/Test Certificates, other certificates, etc)

Ensure the follow-up of purchase orders until complete reception, avoiding/clarifying discrepancies between materials received and orders and ensuring payment

Input all purchase data in SAP

Candidate Profile

Minimum of 2.1 University degree in Science, Engineering, Business Management or Social Sciences discipline

Minimum of 5 – 10 years relevant experience in Purchasing and Supply Chain preferably in Oil and Gas Industry

Ability to use and enrich market intelligence information, cost models, target prices, etc

Knowledgeable of purchasing/ supply chain best practices

Membership of relevant professional bodies in the Supply Chain will be an added advantage.

Knowledge across all the disciplines of Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage

Good command of English language and excellent communication skills

Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of commercial, legal and insurance issues affecting purchases and supply chain in general

Ability to prepare commercial bid evaluations and provide purchase recommendations

Job Title: Processing Geophysicist

Offer ID: 18407BR

Location: Lagos-EKO1 TWR(NGA)

Métier: Geophysics

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Contribute in the definition of processing project objectives, scope of work, technical specifications and processing sequences

Apply Quality Control procedures in processing workflows to validate the results at different stages and ensure data quality

Validate the results of seismic processing and imaging through thorough quality control, testing, etc.

Maintain close collaboration with the interpretation teams and the assets to ensure that key objectives are well understood and met by the processing Contractor.

Ensure strict follow-up of planning, invoicing and management of project budgets

Monitor and supervise contractors to ensure the delivery of high-quality reports and deliverables, ensuring procedures and required tools are employed by providing input where necessary

Assist in the evaluation of Processing Call For Tenders

When required, represent the Company with the Authorities and at Partner meetings, on seismic processing projects.

Participate in the sustainability of technical documentations, memos, reports, etc.

Ensure compliance with Company Rules for patrimonial data protection

Candidate Profile

M.Sc. preferably in Geophysics or Engineering

Minimum of 6 – 12 years in seismic data processing

Experience in time processing and depth imaging

Possession of seismic analysis and modelling skills, seismic acquisition design and seismic interpretation is an advantage

Sound spatial thinker

Sound knowledge of general computing

Good lateral thinker, robust problem solving skills, high attention to details and accuracy

Effective time management skills and proactive approach to work

Excellent interpersonal skills including confidentiality and discretion

Excellent team player

Able to work autonomously with minimal supervision

Job Title: Reservoir Engineer

Offer ID: 18412BR

Location: Port Harcourt-Trans Amadi(NGA)

Métier: Reservoir

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

As part of integrated Geosciences team, implement reservoir engineering techniques (e.g. Reservoir modelling, well test interpretation, monitoring, reservoir management…)

Analyse the dynamic behaviour of the reservoirs to propose reliable production forecasts and valuable well interventions

Participate to the reserves evaluation and their related uncertainties for different development scenarios

Participate to / conduct integrated reservoir studies aiming at optimizing the development scheme and the production profiles

Participate in the preparation of budget pertaining to reservoir operations and studies

When required, perform the following:

Define reservoir data acquisition programs and objectives (well tests, logs, fluid sampling, core cutting)

Conduct dynamic data interpretation and comprehensive synthesis

Participate to assessment of contingent resources of discoveries

Participate to assessment of prospective resources of undrilled prospects

Contribute to improve reservoir skills through communications

Candidate Profile

M.Sc. in Reservoir or Petroleum Engineering

0-3 years of experience in reservoir Engineering, modelling and dynamic simulation with possible exposure to well performance evaluation, reservoir monitoring, dynamic synthesis and field review

Basic knowledge in the following techniques: Acquisition / Interpretation (Well tests) Reserves Evaluation principles Recovery Mechanisms Integration of Surface / Wells constraints (process, activation,…) Reservoir Geology and Geophysics Cost and lead time management Economics / Contracts / Planning

Reasonable/good knowledge of the following techniques: Reservoir simulation Thermodynamic (Fluids) Acquisition / Quantitative Interpretation (logs)

Demonstrable aptitude for cross-functional collaboration

Excellent team player

Strong interpersonal skills, integrity and strong work ethics and ability to learn

Excellent written/verbal communication skills in English

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in office productivity tools (e.g., Microsoft office suite

Geographical mobility expected

Job Title: Senior Geophysicist – Exploration

Offer ID: 18405BR

Location: Lagos

Métier: Geophysics

Employment type: Regular position

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

Carry out analysis, interpretation and synthesis of geophysical data

Guarantee the reliability of results inferred from geophysical data

Perform quality control of all the data used as input in interpretation

Conceive, share new evaluation tools and guarantee communication in integrated teams

Guarantee, with the assistance of the group’s geophysics experts, the acquisition and processing of pertinent data

Ensure the archiving of acquired information (reports, filing, etc)

Participate actively/lead a mono or pluri-disciplinary projects and ensure compliance to internal exploration review processes.

Ensure the delivery of planned studies within the expected duration and budgets

Maintain 2G regional knowledge and take part in field evaluations in the framework of data rooms etc.

Participate in the internal well approval processes and follow up well drilling operations.

Contribute to the definition of the main technical trends in geophysics

Compliance with Company Rules defined for geosciences discipline regarding patrimonial data protection

Candidate Profile

M.Sc. in Geophysics or Geology

10 – 15 years in interpretation geophysics leading to exploration/appraisal activities

Skilled in the use of petrophysical and velocity data.

Proficiency in the acquisition, data processing, and interpretation of all geophysical techniques for engineering and environmental applications

Must have up to date knowledge of technological developments, industry initiatives, etc.

Proven track record of data processing and interpretation

Must be a good listener, team player, have the ability to influence and be an excellent communicator with a cross-functional understanding

Must have the ability to provide technical leadership

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit the website www.careers.total.com for detailed information and submission of applications. All application form must be completed online. No paper application will be accepted.

Total is an equal opportunity employer.

Click Here To Apply

Tips for navigating the website:

If the page defaults in French, click on “English” at the top of the page to change the language.

In the ‘Search’ text box type and select ‘Nigeria’

Then click on ‘Search’ to display list of jobs in Nigeria

Select your job preference to view details of the job

Click on ‘Apply to job’ to complete an online application form

You will be requested to create an account if you do not have an existing one. This is mandatory.

Please fill the form accordingly.

It is compulsory to attach your CV where it is required in the application form. Your CV must include the following details in the order listed: Name, first name, other names ( where applicable ) Date of birth Contact address stipulating road/street number(s) only Functional email address. Please Note: ALL communication will be by email Only State of origin Details of tertiary education: institution, degree obtained, class of degree, period of study Details of secondary education: institution, certificate, period of study Details of primary education: institution, certificate, period of study.

Upon submission of your application, you will receive an email from our team for further action. Please follow the instruction to complete your application.

Note

Only completed applications will be processed

We will enter into correspondence with only shortlisted applicants

Applicants are hereby advised to submit only one application as multiple applications may result in disqualification

TEPNG will not take responsibility for any careers/job vacancies placed outside this advert

Application Deadline 4th June 2019.