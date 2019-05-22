Tonto Dikeh Throws Subtle Jab At Ex-Husband, Olakunle

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has again through her Instagram suspiciously thrown a jab at her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Recall the mother of one has always been hard on the father of child, disclosing he is not a biological son of the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

She also through an interview with the convener of Free The Sheeples, Daddy Freeze, revealed his duration during sexual activities.

In her recent post, Tonto Dikeh uploaded a photoshopped image of her getting married to Bobrisky then included a caption that mocked her ex-husband.

She wrote, “YOU PEOPLE ARE MAD!!! @bobrisky222 my hubby oga see us

“Bob with you atleast I know say I no go spend one naria to marry you!!!”