The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections Atiku Abubakar has lamented the rising rate of suicide in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

He, therefore, urged Nigerian parents to watch out for signs of depressions among youths, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that there has been a surge in the rate of suicide in the country.

Speaking on the matter, the former Vice-President lamented the rising suicide rate in the country, describing it as “worrisome.”

“The rate of suicide among our youth is worrisome,” he tweeted. “I believe that as parents and community, we need to pay close attention for early signs of depression among our young people, particularly in this depressing times.”