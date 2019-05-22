Yobe Governor-elect, Alhaji MaiMala Buni has appealed to members of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to endorse the candidature of Senator Ahmad Lawan for Senate President, Concise News reports.

The governor-elect made the appeal on Monday in a telephone interview with NAN in Damaturu.

He said that Lawan, who became a senator in 2007 representing Yobe North Senatorial District, had exhibited competence, loyalty, commitment and selflessness worthy of a good leader.

“There is no doubt that Sen. Lawan is capable of giving the desired quality leadership needed for the implementation of the APC’s campaign promises to Nigerians,” he said.

The governor-elect said the party’s decision to endorse Lawan was to ensure that there was a needed understanding between the upper chamber and the executive to fast-track development and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“The wisdom behind the party endorsing Lawan for the Senate president was to ensure that the mistake of having another antagonistic leadership in the 9th Senate is avoided in the interest of Nigerians and democracy.

“You can not afford to be the ruling party, yet, having a divided house, as witnessed in the last four years of confrontation and sabotage.

“A situation where bills, including the budget, are unnecessarily delayed to frustrate the administration, must not be allowed to happen again,” he said.

He commended party stakeholders for supporting the endorsement of Sen. Lawal.

“I am highly optimistic that those nursing ambition for the Senate president’s office would finally accept the party’s decision and support the preferred candidate of the party,” he said.