Ramadan fasting has reached day 17 today, Wednesday, May 22nd; and here are some quotes, images and prayers compiled for you and your loved ones.

#RamadanQuotes

Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves, so if you do not forgive us and have mercy on us, then surely, we are of the losers.

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan but He expects us to be trying!

O, Allah! you are the who love to forgives greatly, and love to forgive so forgive me.

Ramadan Mubarak: May Allah’s blessings be with you.

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

Recommended: Ramadan 2019: Day 16 Quotes, Images, Prayers