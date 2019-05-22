PDP Replies Tinubu After Saudi Arabia Comments

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for making mockery of the party in Saudi Arabia.

Concise News reports that the former governor of Lagos state had called on Nigerians to “assist” the PDP to overcome its “colossal defeat” in the 2019 presidential election.

Tinubu made this known during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Makkah.

“Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” the APC leader said while reacting to PDP’s recent critic of the Buhari administration.

But in its reply, the PDP berated Tinubu for resorting to hauling insults against it “to curry political relevance, ostensibly for his pecuniary interests.”

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Tinubu had further demonstrated that he had nothing to offer towards the development of our nation.

The party said: “It is atrocious that at the time other leaders are in the Holy Land offering prayers and supplications for our nation, Asiwaju Tinubu is in Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other Nigerians just to curry relevance before President Buhari.”

It alleged that Tinubu engaged “in unholy praises of a failed administration in a desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the Buhari Presidency to expose him.”

“This is the same Asiwaju Tinubu, who, in January 2018 at the 15th yearly Daily Trust dialogue berated the Buhari administration for its nepotism, incompetence, corrupt oil subsidy regime; blaming it for the high-level poverty in our country and counselled Nigerians to be guided by their conscience in electing leaders in the 2019 general elections,” the PDP added.