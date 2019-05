Governors Forum of Nigeria’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, as its new chairman.

Concise News learned that Dickson was elected on Wednesday evening during a meeting at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The Bayelsa governor would take over from the outgoing governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, whose eight-year tenure elapses on 29 May, 2019