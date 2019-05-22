Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with the Board, Management, staff and players of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Lobi Stars Football Club, over the death of their Technical Adviser, Solomon Ogbeide.

Coach Ogbeide died on Monday, May 20.

Concise News reports that according to a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Ortom, the late football tactician is praised as “a humble and hardworking man whose commitment and selfless disposition will be greatly missed by his players and thousands of fans of the club.”

The release continues:

“The death of Ogbeide is a painful loss, not only for his family and Lobi Stars but also the entire state and country at large”.

Ortom notes that the Late Ogbeide’s time as Lobi Stars’ boss “brought several success stories to the state among which were the club’s emergence as winners of last season’s Nigerian Premier League trophy and its qualification for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.”

Also, the governor sends condolences to the government and people of Edo, the home state of the late coach and prays God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.

