Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.

1. Acting CJN Muhammad Accused Of Age Falsification

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has been dragged before before a Federal Capital Territory High Court over alleged age falsification. Concise News understands that a businessman Tochi Michael, 46, is the petitioner, who has alleged that the CJN deliberately falsified his date of birth. In the originating summons with suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/79/2019, filed before the court in April, the petitioner alleged that Muhammad falsified his date of birth from December 31, 1950 as contained in all his official records, including that of WAEC, to December 31, 1953 upon his appointment as a judicial officer.

2. Health Minister Gives Reasons For Poor Conditions Of Hospital Facilities

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has blamed the poor conditions of hospital facilities across the country on the foundation of healthcare in the country. Concise News had reported that the Senate had summoned Adewole to appear before it on Tuesday over what the Senate President Bukola Saraki called the poor state of infrastructure that has contributed to death of Nigerians in need of health care.

3. Buhari’s Minister Accused Of Diverting Salaries, Allowances

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has been dragged to court by two of his former aides for allegedly diverting salaries and allowances. Concise News understands that the aides, Razaq Olubodun and Victor Oluwadamilare, in two separate suits, are praying the court to order the payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances totalling N21m. The aforementioned men served as personal assistant and special assistant media, respectively.

4. 26 Killed In Fresh Bandits Attack On Three Katsina Villages

At least 26 people have been killed in an attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari areas of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, Concise News has learned. This news medium understands that bandits riding motorcycles carried out the attacks on Tuesday. According to a Channels TV report, 11 persons were reportedly killed in Sabon Layin Galadima community of Faskari local government.

5. FG Responds To Obasanjo’s Comments On Boko Haram

The Federal Government has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comments attributing ethno-religious motive to Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province, describing it as deeply offensive and patently divisive. It says such indiscreet comments are far below the status of an elder statesman. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said it was particularly tragic that a man who fought to keep Nigeria one is the same one seeking to exploit the country’s fault lines to divide it in the twilight of his life.

6. 2023: Why Igbo Can’t Produce President – Ohanaeze

The Igbo socio-political group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said the Igbo do not deserve Nigeria’s presidential seat in 2023, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, noted this in a statement on Monday. Okwukwu was responding to a comment by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who noted that the Igbo have made it impossible for them to win the exalted seat in the next election.

7. House Of Reps Passes Bill Abolishing B.Sc-HND Dichotomy

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill abolishing the existing dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) degree holders in the country. Concise News understands that the “bill for an act to abolish and prohibit dichotomy and discrimination between first degrees and HND in the same profession” was passed during Tuesday’s plenary.

8. Ngige Speaks On ‘Move To Proscribe’ NUPENG

Nigeria’s minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has denied allegations that he had begun moving to proscribe Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Concise News reports. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had on Monday called on the minister to withdraw a letter written to NUPENG, which allegedly directed the union to submit its financial returns within 72 hours.

9 BBNaija 2019: Organisers Unveil Names, Profile Of Shortlisted Housemates

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) have released shortlisted names and age of selected housemates for the 2019 edition of the reality TV show. Concise News understands that Multichoice has decided to feature some personalities on the show.

10. Petr Cech To Join Blues Again, In Line To Replace Nigerian

Petr Cech will return to Chelsea this summer in a new sporting director role at the club, Concise News reports. Chelsea have been without a technical director since Michael Emenalo‘s resignation in November 2017, as director Marina Granovskaia has taken on the majority of his old duties since he departed the club. Cech will now officially succeed Nigerian, Emenalo, according to Sky Sports.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.

