Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has been dragged before before a Federal Capital Territory High Court over alleged age falsification. Concise News understands that a businessman Tochi Michael, 46, is the petitioner, who has alleged that the CJN deliberately falsified his date of birth. In the originating summons with suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/79/2019, filed before the court in April, the petitioner alleged that Muhammad falsified his date of birth from December 31, 1950 as contained in all his official records, including that of WAEC, to December 31, 1953 upon his appointment as a judicial officer.