Nigeria Demands US Support To Tackle Unemployment Rate

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment called on the United States government to assist the country in tackling the unemployment rate by assisting in upgrading the skill acquisition centres already established in various parts of the country.

Concise News gathered the call was when the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, received a delegation from the US Department of Labour on behalf of the minister, Dr Chris Ngige.

A statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment by Assistant Director Press, Rhoda Ilya, the Permanent Secretary, William Alo highlighted the need for Nigeria to increase its intervention in reducing unemployment.

He said, “Assistance from the US to upgrade the skill acquisition centres in the country will be of immense benefit to Nigeria as it will enhance job creation. Crimes such as child labour, forced labour and other ills are the fallout of unemployment. “Repositioning of the skills acquisition centres in the country will create more employment opportunities for the unemployed youths and others.

“We acknowledge the US as a long-standing dependable partner, and feel assured that US intervention will help to reduce the crime rate among the youths, as many of them will get off the crime track when employed.”