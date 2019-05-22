The Nigeria Customs Service recruitment for 2019 has ended with hundreds of job seekers awaiting the shortlist of candidates, Concise News learned.

It’s been over two weeks since the Nigeria Customs recruitment 2019 ended with applicants yet to get the shortlist of successful names.

When Is Nigeria Customs Recruitment 2019 Aptitude Test?

Concise News had reported the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)as debunking news in circulation about the Recruitment Aptitude Test.

The agency said that the system was filtrating to ensure that only those who meet the criteria are selected electronically.

In a post on its verified social media pages on Tuesday, the NCS wrote:

ANNOUNCEMENT

This is to inform the general public that, the news in circulation about the Recruitment Aptitude Test is fake. The system is presently filtrating to ensure that ONLY those who meet the criteria are shortlisted electronically.

Once this is done, shortlisted candidates will be contacted through their emails and phone numbers.

Please, note and avoid fraudulent messages from unofficial sources.

Is Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Shortlist Out?

As at the time of publishing this report, the Customs recruitment shortlist of candidates has not been released.

No date has been given for it, still.