Naira Marley Had Reportedly Been A Wanted Criminal

Writer and Singer of “Am I A Yahoo Boy,” Naira Marley has allegedly been a wanted criminal in the UK, contrary to his lawyer’s claim as a first time offender.

Concise News understands that the defendant of the singer, Taiwo Oreagba, in the ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said he had never committed an offence against the law at any time.

In a Wednesday report by SaharaReporters, it was revealed that the singer was declared wanted by Lewisham Police, United Kingdom in 2014.

The singer is currently in a legal battle with EFCC for allegations ordering on involvement with advance fee fraud and cybercrime.

When the musician appeared in at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, 20th of May, 2019, Oreagba had pleaded with Hon. Justice I.N Oweibo, the Judge presiding over the case that the singer was a first time offender.

However, a 2014 UK report published by London news website, Newsshopper on June 11th, Naira Marley, alongside four men were declared wanted by Lewisham Police for crimes ranging from robbery to sexual assault on a night bus.

Naira Marley who was 19-years-old at that time, was pictured in a black T-shirt and a swollen left eye in his mugshot and the caption that read:

“Azeez Fashola, 19, is wanted by police in connection with an incident in Surrey Canal Road, New Cross on March 5.”

The singer has been remanded in prison custody until the 30th of May, when hearing for his bail application will hold.