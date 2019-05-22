MC Galaxy Shows Cooking Prowess, Sends Memo To Future Wife

Popular Nigerian artiste, Innocent Udeme Udofot, better known as MC Galaxy, has through Instagram sent a memo to his future wife.

The singer made did this while displaying his cooking skills amidst the preparation of his favourite soup, Afang.

The contentious music singer who was spotted in the kitchen said “my wife go lucky die. Dear future wife you are the luckiest woman” the music singer went further to ask his fan to please “Tag my future wife”.

The “Komolop Cholop” writer is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after winning the Davido dance competition in 2012.

He is the crooner of “Ohaa,” “Ogbono,” “Sekem,” amongst other hit songs.