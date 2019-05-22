The Vice-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Prof. Michael Ologunde has described as devastating, the death of two students of the institution and another boy of a secondary school in an early morning auto accident around Aroje area of Ogbomosho town, Concise News reports.

This online news medium reliably gathered that five LAUTECH students were in a white Toyota Camry car when the accident happened along Aroje road, Ogbomoso.

They were said to be driving as heavy rain poured down and rammed into an articulated truck abandoned on the road.

Two died on the spot, leaving three others sustaining injuries. The third victim was a secondary student walking by when he was hit before the car landed under the truck.

Though the university was yet to release details of the victims, their colleague students said those who were involved included Seun, who is also known as Young Prof in 400 level and another 400 level, simply identified as ‘Dr. Sleem’.

Others were a 400 level student identified as ‘Hon. Yusluv’, another student identified as Yunus who is in 500 level and Mayor Timmy in a graduating class.

Yunus, according to his colleagues, is still in a state of coma in the hospital while other remaining students were said to be responding to treatments.

The VC in a statement says he was personally involved in the efforts to rescue the students.

He prayed to God to give the entire university community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The University’s public relations unit states: “Vice Chancellor, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Prof. Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, who was personally involved in efforts at recovering the remains of the dead students, prayed that the Lord repose their souls and grant their parents and the entire University community the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“He has also directed that the University ambulance be deployed to the scene to convey their remains, ordering functionaries to abandon whatever other duties to ensure that the corpses are recovered for necessary steps ahead of their burial”.