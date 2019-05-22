Welcome to the latest Biafra news online headlines update for today, Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, on the Concise News website.

The Abia State Police Command has said it will treat anyone associated with the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist, Concise News reports.

This online news medium learned that IPOB, led by Nnamdi Kanu, has said it would organise a sit-at-home on May 30th to honour those who have died in the struggle for Biafra.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, has issued a stern warning against any activity capable of truncating the peace and safety of the residents.

According to Okon, anyone or group of persons associated with IPOB will be termed as a terrorist and dealt with.

“The Nigeria Police Force In Abia will treat any person associated with IPOB as a terrorist and such a person or group of persons will be dealt with according to the law,” he told Channels TV on Wednesday.

He, however, assured the “good people of Abia to disregard the illegal order and go about their normal businesses as there is every assurance of protection of lives and properties.”

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised an alarm over some people allegedly arrested by the army in Enugu on Wednesday (today).

Kanu, who said he was putting the world on notice over the arrest called on the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to release those his men arrested.

He also told the CAS to rather focus on “the banditry, kidnapping, murder, mayhem, land grabbing, ethnic cleansing, illegal gold mining and extortion rackets ravaging his Fulani controlled North.”

The IPOB leader used the micro-blogging site Twitter to pass his message while also sharing a video of the alleged arrest.

Kanu leads the IPOB which has been at the forefront of the agitation for an independent state of Biafra. The group had been involved in so many squabbles with the Nigerian security operatives in the past and had since been proscribed by the Nigerian government.

The recent development might not be unconnected with the tension building up in many parts of the South East ahead of the sit-at-home order by IPOB on May 30.

And that’s all for today on the latest Biafra news headlines online update for today on Concise News.