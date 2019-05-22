Welcome to the latest Benue State news online headlines update for today, Wednesday, May, 22nd, 2019 on Concise News.

The Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) has recorded seven cases of Lassa feverin this year alone, Concise News reports.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Terlumun Swende, made the disclosure at a news conference in Makurdi while emphasising the effectiveness of the hospital’s infectious diseases centre, started recently.

“This year, we have handled seven cases of Lassa fever and they are all alive,” he said. Swende said contrary to false rumours about medical practitioners deserting the facility, the BSUTH currently had 98 resident doctors and 61 consultants of the various field as its employees while dozens of applications for fresh engagement were yet to be attended to.

He said 24 months ago when he took over the affairs of the hospital, following his appointment by the state government, 100 residents doctors were on ground in the hospital, suggesting that there hadn’t been any drift since then.

Benue State SSG Gets Second Term Appointment

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has announced the reappointment of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN).

Naija News reports that the Governor also reappointed his Chief of Staff, Terwase Obunde.

This was contained in a statement made available to the Press by Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Monday.

Benue Killings: Buhari Media Organization, Benue Govt In Hot Exchange

Benue State government has described the Buhari Media Organization, BMO, as a group made up of political jobbers jostling for appointments from the Presidency, the organisation has made jest of its name with the unfounded allegations regarding the Benue State security situation.

Vanguard reports that the Special Adviser to the Benue state Governor of Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua who was reacting to a statement credited to the BMO where the group accused Governor Samuel Ortom masterminding the killings in the state for political gains, said it was another blame-the-victims strategy to make a mockery of the Benue people.

Latest Benue State News Online Update

And that’s all on the latest Benue State news online headlines update for today, Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.