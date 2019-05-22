Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Who Is Behind Naira Marley's Crisis

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has accused former X3M record signee, Simi, of being responsible for the arraignment of her colleague, Naira Marley.

The mother of one said that the singer’s Twitter post about Yahoo Boys birthed the current situation the “Issa goal” singer is battling with the EFCC.

It will be recalled that the wife of Adekunle Gold had warned people who involve in Cybercrime to stop listening or buying her music.

This sparked a reaction from Naira Marley, who justified the action of yahoo boys and equated it to save trade.

She wrote, “Don’t buy my music if you are a Yahoo boy.’ @symplysimi do you see New York real estate dealers tell Russian gangsters and mafia not to buy their properties?

The whole of #Manhattan is owned by Top Russian big mafia guys. Simi Mrs Adekunle Silver, you ignited a mess in the Nigerian financial crimes war and a fast rising singer now a LEGEND was arrested on his BIRTHDAY during the FASTING season of your Muslim brothers and sisters.

That’s like you being arrested on that your lovely wedding day on Easter weekend. There is no food in the prisons let alone the Muslims who can only eat at 7pm and no Sari allowed. You are locked up 5pm, opened 9am.

VIP or not you are not totally FREE. They watch you like a hawk Ahhh….I suffered 6 mos in there no VIP wing in #Portharcourt and you have to pay the fraudulent Nigerian prison service for that wing.”