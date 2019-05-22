Kemi Olunloyo Blames FG For Naira Marley's Crime (Video)

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for Naira Marley‘s act of Cybercrime.
The social media personality who is known for controversial talks on her social media pages, through her Instagram said the Nigerian government has marginalized the youth.
According to her, it has made them go into Yahoo Yahoo, kidnapping, Armed Robbery and all sort of dubious works.
Kemi Olunloyo continued by saying the youth will rise if the government doesn’t do something about the situation.
She, therefore, urged the government to free Naira Marley.
#BREAKING May 21st 2019 It's not Democracy, it's #KEMOCRACY 🔥🔥🔥 E N D Controversy Conspiracy Corruption The youth have been marginalized enough! Today from my sick bed, I begin to lead a campaign that tells our government to PROVIDE for our youth. It's called K E M O C R A C Y⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 __ Share this video, DOWNLOAD it and I am coming to the streets. I am a daughter of a high ranking Politician who served 51 appointments in 58 yrs and they still locked me up for what I didn't do. My father is an 84yo APC chieftain and this land is however not for them anymore. It's for our YOUTH! #KemiOlunloyo #FreeNairamarley #100bg