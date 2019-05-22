Kemi Olunloyo Blames FG For Naira Marley's Crime (Video)

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for Naira Marley‘s act of Cybercrime.

The social media personality who is known for controversial talks on her social media pages, through her Instagram said the Nigerian government has marginalized the youth.

According to her, it has made them go into Yahoo Yahoo, kidnapping, Armed Robbery and all sort of dubious works.

Kemi Olunloyo continued by saying the youth will rise if the government doesn’t do something about the situation.

She, therefore, urged the government to free Naira Marley.

Watch video: