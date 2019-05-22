Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has unveiled the statue of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the unveiling of the statue comes less than three weeks to his handover as the leader of Imo State.

Buhari was billed to visit Imo State on Tuesday but that was postponed due to a trip to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Okorocha has become notorious for erecting statues of past and present leaders. He had unveiled a statue of former South African President Jacob Zuma in 2018.

In a related story, Okorocha has the state government spent about N1bn on each of the 30 general hospitals.

He said this on Tuesday at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital, while leasing out some of the hospitals to churches and organisations under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.