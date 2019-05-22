'I won't regret beating Arsenal in Europa League Final'- Giroud

French international Olivier Giroud says he will have no regrets over beating Arsenal in next week’s Europa League Final.

The Chelsea forward, who played for the Gunners for five-and-a-half years before moving to Stamford Bridge in January 2018, is expected to lead the line against his former club in the Olympic Stadium in Baku on May 29.

Having missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League, Arsenal must win the tournament to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

Though Chelsea have booked their spot already, having finished third, Giroud insists they will be as motivated as Arsenal to lift the cup.

He said: “We are competitors, we are Chelsea, we are used to winning trophies almost every single year. We need to finish the job. It’s a big trophy.

“I’m 32 now, almost 33, but I’m still hungry to win trophies. That’s what makes history and I really want to win my second piece of silverware with Chelsea [after the FA Cup last year] because I think we have a very good squad and deserve to win something.

“Will there be any regrets playing and winning against them? No. It’s true I received a nice welcome when I played there [with Chelsea] at the Emirates, but as a footballer, you have to deal with this kind of moment.

“It is very nice, you need to enjoy it, but you have to keep focused on what you have to do on the pitch.

“Obviously, it is going to be special for me but I will put it on the side, I will forget who I’m playing against and do the maximum to help Chelsea win the trophy.

“I will be committed on the day of the Final. I will work hard the same as usual in training every day to show the coach I’m ready.”

Despite struggling for consistency in the second half of the season, Chelsea ended the Premier League campaign as the top London club, with Tottenham fourth and Arsenal fifth.

But Giroud added: “Finishing in the top four is not enough. We are Chelsea, we have to win trophies. That’s it.

“Would winning the Europa League, as well as qualifying for the Champions League, then make the season a success? Yes, because Manchester City and Liverpool have been too strong this year. So it’s a good target for us.”