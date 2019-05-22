The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) is where the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidates check their admission status, Concise News reports.

Now, what are the steps to check? Concise News help you out.

Ensure you have an active data bundle(Subscription). Open your favourite browser (Preferably, Google Chrome or Firefox). Visit the JAMB CAPS admission checking portal http://caps.jamb.gov.ng/acceptadmission.aspx Log in and scroll down to check CAPS UTME/DE Admission status. Click on UTME/DE Admission button to check and accept/reject your 2019 status of admission. Your details including Jamb score, institution, date of birth, etc will appear when you have successfully logged in to Jamb caps portal. If you are given admission and you like the school then click on ‘accept admission’. If the institution and course space is blank or you have not been offered admission then don’t click on accept admission. Just keep checking back. Be very careful not to accept admission when you are not offered (or when you have the hope of gaining admission in a better school). Once you accept the admission offered you then your admission door is closed for that year. On the other hand, if you see welcome while you click on CAPS, don’t be annoyed. Just use the desktop version to see the menu and then click on check admission status (Click on the three dots on Google Chrome and scroll down to see desktop site).

Accept Admission:

Accept the admission if you are satisfied with the school and course you are offered admission to study. There is a button to accept your admission in the admission status checking page.

Reject Admission in JAMB CAPS:

Reject the admission if you are not okay with the school and course you are offered admission to study. There is also a button to reject your admission in the admission status checking page.

It is noteworthy that the accept and reject bottom won’t be clickable until you are offered admission.