Gov Obaseki Reacts To Edo APC Discord

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reacted to the reports of friction in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that it was all fake news.

The Governor said that the in-fighting rumour was the handiwork of individuals who want the party to put them first above the interest of everyone else.

Concise News gathered that the governor during an enlarged meeting with APC leaders from Edo North Senatorial District, in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area on Monday revealed that the rumour of in-fighting was being spread by a few disgruntled persons, who raised issues that were not really on the pages of newspapers.

“The consensus is that there are a few people trying to hustle for positions they hope may be available in Abuja. In doing this, they create the impression and feeling that there are several groups in the state and they try to align themselves for such roles. As far as I am concerned, that is primitive politics.

“We have one solid, united party and the majority of the leaders all agree that as a government we have done well. The people are happy with the government and the party is happy with us as well,” he said.

Obaseki described the APC as a progressive party, which puts the welfare of the people first, adding, “some individuals want us to put them first, which is against the party’s philosophy. In our party, we don’t share money or public fund but use it for the benefit of the people.”