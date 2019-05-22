 

Flying Eagles Squad To Poland 2019 Mocked On Public Network (Image Source: NFF Twitter)
The 21-man Nigerian squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup has become an object of ridicule on social media, Concise News reports.

This, after the official Twitter page of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made tweets recently, introducing Paul Aigbogun‘s boys. Although, this online news medium later observed that the tweets have been deleted.

A chunk of Nigerians asserts that the boys are not the age they claim to be.

Nigeria has never won the FIFA U20 World Cup and they seek to do so starting with their game against Qatar on Friday. Other opponents in their group (D) are USA and Ukraine.

Two-time runners up at the competition – in 1989 and 2005 – Nigeria took the bronze medal at the 1985 finals staged in the former Soviet Union.

Some of the players to watch out for in the green and white shirt are Success Makanjuola, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

