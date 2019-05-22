The 21-man Nigerian squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup has become an object of ridicule on social media, Concise News reports.

This, after the official Twitter page of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made tweets recently, introducing Paul Aigbogun‘s boys. Although, this online news medium later observed that the tweets have been deleted.

A chunk of Nigerians asserts that the boys are not the age they claim to be.

See reactions below:

Congrats to these young old men (U20) on their call up to the flying eagles team. #SoarFlyingEagles pic.twitter.com/FzISyHn9I7 — Kemi (@TheKemi_Y) May 21, 2019

No be crime for somebody to get strong face na, na U20 them be them no kill anybody 😐 #SoarFlyingEagles — Umar fvrouk_ (@ozayashi) May 21, 2019

Just look at this guy. Zoom this picture and take a proper look at his face. How on God’s earth is he playing for Flying Eagles? pic.twitter.com/qCmNpkFizM — bigBaDwolF (@theofficialFEMI) May 21, 2019

Youths of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Which of these young Flying Eagles team members do you see still playing in the Nigerian Super Eagles Team by 2030?#nigeria #football #sports #FlyingEagles #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/7i8F7c049S — Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) May 22, 2019

Who advised @thenff to release those pictures of the Flying Eagles? — Emmanuel Nwachukwu (@emma_dele) May 21, 2019

How are these guys playing for flying Eagles? pic.twitter.com/3og5dcq9DQ — bigBaDwolF (@theofficialFEMI) May 21, 2019

Chai. These ones are flying eagles bayii pic.twitter.com/0zIEH18ic8 — Oluwapamilerin (@Dj_Pampas) May 21, 2019

Nigeria has never won the FIFA U20 World Cup and they seek to do so starting with their game against Qatar on Friday. Other opponents in their group (D) are USA and Ukraine.

Two-time runners up at the competition – in 1989 and 2005 – Nigeria took the bronze medal at the 1985 finals staged in the former Soviet Union.

Some of the players to watch out for in the green and white shirt are Success Makanjuola, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nnamdi Ofoborh.